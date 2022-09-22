MANILA – “Hoy Love You” lead actor Joross Gamboa has nothing but gratitude for the overflowing blessings he has received in his career this 2022.

Earlier this month, Gamboa was greeted with good news as his iWant romcom series with Roxanne Guinoo got an extension for a third season.

The actor is also part of the ongoing series of Piolo Pascual and Lovi Poe, “Flower of Evil,” and the sitcom “My Papa Pi.”

During a media conference on Wednesday, Gamboa admitted suffering an injury recently that cost him some projects. But his faith never wavered, and this eventually paid off.

“Sobrang blessed nung nararamdaman ko talaga. Kasi galing ako sa aksidente. Naputol 'yung achilles ko. Nawalan ako ng mga movies. Nawalan ako ng teleserye. Pero pinagpe-pray lang namin. Hindi kami nagpe-pray for na humihingi. Puro thanksgiving 'yung ginagawa namin,” he explained.

“Puro pasasalamat lang pinagdadasal namin. Sobrang overwhelming lang kasi si God talaga bine-bless-an tayo.”

Asked about his longevity in showbiz despite not getting the lead role most of the time, the actor said that he never wanted to be a star.

Gamboa added that he is willing to take a step back and let others shine.

“Never kong pinangarap sumikat. Ang nakikita ko na itong binibigay sa 'kin ay trabaho — to provide for my family. Kung simpleng role lang…ako nga mahilig akong mag-cameo, mag-extra-extra, okay lang sa 'kin. If its their time to shine, kumbaga, willing ako mag-support,” he said.

“Hindi ito pasikatan e. 'Yun ang na-realize ko sa industriya. Hindi ito sa kung sino ang sikat. Merong time para mag-shine ka, merong iba magsha-shine at suportahan mo dapat sila.”

Gamboa also revealed that there was a plan for him to be groomed as a leading man, but he said it was far from his personality.

Owing to authenticity, he said that he cannot just drop his humor easily and be the standard leading man in the industry.

“Yung paging makulit, 'yung humor, hindi ko mabitawan. Eh kailangan pag leading man iba ang dating — the way you talk,” Gamboa shared.

In the end, it was his passion to make people laugh that prevailed.

iWantTFC announced the new season of “Hoy Love You” with a teaser, showing glimpses of the married life of Jules (Gamboa) and Marge (Guinoo).

After being enemies-turned-lovers in the first season and exchanging “I do’s” in the second season, the two are now set to welcome their first child.

