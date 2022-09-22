BINI is composed of (from left) Aiah, Stacey, Colet, Maloi, Mikha, Sheena, Gwen, and Jhoanna. Star Music

BINI, the P-pop act dubbed the “nation’s girl group,” premiered Thursday the music video of their latest single, “I Feel Good,” leading up to the release of their comeback album.

Jhoanna, Maloi, Gwen, Aiah, Stacey, Mikha, Colet, and Sheena don vibrant outfits in the retro-inspired music video from YouMeUs MNL, which sees the girls singing and dancing to the song about the blissful love.

Composed by John Michael Conchada and Jumbo de Belen, “I Feel Good” is the first single from BINI’s upcoming sophomore album, which will drop September 29 along with a second single and its music video.

The closing seconds of the music video of “I Feel Good” appeared to tease a subsequent — and decidedly darker — release. After being depicted dancing on clouds (as in the lyrics), the members of BINI are shown hanging by strings like lifeless marionettes beneath their colorful alter egos.

BINI earlier teased that their comeback record is “unexpected” (Maloi) and “different” (Aiah), given the sound of their discography so far. While “I Feel Good” is reminiscent of their pop tunes “Na Na Na” and “Lagi,” the members hinted that the new album will offer tracks that “slay” (Sheena), and not just stir “kilig.”

The premiere of “I Feel Good” came amid what’s been dubbed as BINI’s “September fever,” which has so far unveiled two major brand endorsements for the group — each with a new track — a partnership with a messaging app for fan interactions, and consecutive guest appearances in TV programs and live events.

BINI will cap the month with the album drop, to be followed by a live showcase of the record on October 1 at the SM North EDSA Sky Dome.

