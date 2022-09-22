Home  >  Entertainment

Tito Sotto, Helen Gamboa mark 53rd wedding anniversary

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 22 2022 01:45 PM

MANILA -- Former Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto and his wife, screen veteran Helen Gamboa, marked their 53rd wedding anniversary on Thursday.

Sotto took to social media to greet his wife on their special day.

"Happy 53rd anniversary to my lovely bride," he wrote in the caption, adding the date September 22, 1969.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tito Sotto (@helenstito)

Sotto and Gamboa renewed their wedding vows at Saint Thomas Aquinas Parish in Batangas in 2019 to mark their 50th year as a married couple.

It was the same church where Sotto and Gamboa exchanged "I dos" after they had eloped.

