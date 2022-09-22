'Sleep with Me' to be screened at 34th NewFest in October

MANILA - The iWantTFC series "Sleep With Me" has another feather in its hat after being included in the official selection of the 34th NewFest.

According to film producer Project 8, the festival is the "largest presenter of LGBTQ+ film and media" and will happen in October.

"They described it perfectly, methinks: 'a rousing romance' that 'explores the many ways queerness and disability intersect,'" Project 8 said on Instagram.

The six-part series, which stars Janine Gutierrez and Lovi Poe, premiered on iWantTFC on August 15.

"Sleep With Me" recently won the Audience Award for Best Episodic at the 40th Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival.

It tells the story of a new couple who navigate their respective disabilities as well as their lingering issues from their past.

Gutierrez plays Harry, an overnight radio DJ who gives relationship advice, while Poe portrays Luna, a woman whose sleeping disorder only allows her to sleep during the day.

As their relationship deepens, Harry opens up about her insecurities over using a wheelchair, while Luna confides about her condition. Beyond their physical situations, Harry and Luna’s emotional baggage from their past also factor into their life together.

