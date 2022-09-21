Former ‘Gimik’ co-stars Judy Ann Santos, G Tongi, and Mylene Dizon pose for a selfie. Instagram: @gtongi

Three of the lead stars of the ‘90s youth-oriented series “Gimik” had an unexpected reunion Wednesday, when they all happened to go to the same salon.

Judy Ann Santos, G. Tongi, and Mylene Dizon were all due for their hair treatments, when they had the “lovely surprise” of seeing each other, Tongi wrote on Instagram.

In a reel, she shared photos and clips of the salon day with Santos and Dizon, writing: “Pang emergency gimik! New do’ thanks to @jingmonis Lovely surprise seeing my OG’s @officialjuday @missmylenedizon #Gimik #GimikGirls”.

Santos, Tongi, and Dizon were all original cast members of “Gimik,” which aired on ABS-CBN from 1996 to 1999.

The teen drama also starred the late Rico Yan, Jolina Magdangal, Marvin Agustin, Patrick Garcia, Diether Ocampo, and Bojo Molina.

After the series and its movie sequel in 1999, Santos went on to star in consecutive primetime dramas, Tongi pursued hosting, while Dizon became an acclaimed “kontrabida” in various series.

