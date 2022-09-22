South Korean actress Park Eun-Bin. Photo: Instagram/@eunbining0904

MANILA — South Korean actress Park Eun-Bin, who earlier this year starred in the hit legal drama "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," is coming to the Philippines for a fan meeting, her management company announced Thursday.

On Instagram Stories, Namoo Actors uploaded a poster for the 30-year-old actress' fan meeting, scheduled to take place on October 23 at the SM Skydome in Quezon City.

Organizers have yet to share ticket prices and the start date of ticketing.

The actress will hold similar events in Thailand, Singapore and Japan, according to Namoo Actors.

Park is known for her lead roles in dramas such as "Do You Like Brahms?" (2020) and "The King's Affection" (2021).

She rose to further prominence earlier this year for starring in "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," which follows an intelligent lawyer with visible autistic traits.

The 16-episode series, among Netflix's most-watched non-English show in recent months, has also triggered a debate on autism in South Korea.

Related video: