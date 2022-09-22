MANILA – Karina Bautista and Aljon Mendoza made it clear that they are not parting ways as a love team after doing separate shows.

During a media conference Wednesday for the season 3 of "Hoy Love You," Bautista and Mendoza did not want to consider the extension of the iWant series as their "comeback show."

"I don't think na ito ang pagbabalik kasi hindi kami talaga nawala. Mas passion ko kasi 'yung hosting kaya ako talaga nagtuloy-tuloy sa pagho-host ng 'Bida Star' at 'Star Hunt' auditions," Bautista explained.

Mendoza added that they are both happy to see each other meeting new workmates in different projects as it helps them grow as an artist.

“Happy naman kami kasi nagkakaroon kami ng workmates na iba’t ibang tao. Nagkakaroon kami ng opportunity mag-grow tsaka makapag-explore. Tingnan natin, for sure, marami pa kaming projects na gagawin together,” the actor said.

KarJon also shared their messages to each other after several years of being on-screen partners.

Mendoza assured the actress that he is in full support of her dream to become a host.

"Happy ako sa lahat ng achievements mo. Napag-uusapan namin, sabi niya talaga sobrang pangarap niya maging host. Passion niya talaga 'yun. Ngayon, nakikita ko ang dami na niyang ginagawang hosting. Happy akong nakikita ko na unti-unti mo na siyang naaabot," he said.

For Bautista, she is happy to become part of Mendoza’s journey in showbiz. She is also hopeful that there are more things in store for them in the future.

"I've always been proud of all your achievements in your growth as a person and in this career as an actor. I’m thankful na naging part ako ng journey mo. Sabay naman nating na-build 'yung mga skills and qualities. We'll just have to see where life takes us both," she said.

The two actors are returning for "Hoy Love You" where they are expected to extend the "kilig" they showed in the first two installments.

In the upcoming season 3, Kara (Bautista) and Charles (Mendoza) will start to get to know each other more deeply after getting the approval of their guardians.

Earlier this month, iWantTFC announced the new season of “Hoy Love You” with a teaser, showing glimpses of the married life of Jules (Joross Gamboa) and Marge (Roxanne Guinoo).

After being enemies-turned-lovers in the first season, exchanging “I do’s” in the second season, the two are now set to welcome their first child.

