MANILA -- Judy Ann Santos took to social media to share her birthday message for one of her closest friends, former actress Beth Tamayo.

Posting a throwback photo of them together on Instagram, Santos said: "My forever kabetchi, my ride or die, happy, happy birthday! I love you forever... and missing you more every day!"

"Sana next year may bago na tayong picture together," she told Tamayo, who is currently living in the United States.

In the comments section of Santos' post, Tamayo also expressed her love for the country's "Teleserye Queen."

"Love you more, kabetchi ko!" she said. "Sana talaga may bago na tayong picture by end of this year or next year!"

Tamayo is living in the US with her husband Adam Hutchinson.

She gave birth to their first child, Sloane Isabelle, last year.

Related video: