MANILA — Actress Janine Gutierrez shared her grief Wednesday over the passing of her pet dog, whom she “grew up with” for 12 years.

On Instagram, the “Sleep With Me” actress shared photos of her with her beloved family pet, Cali, over the years.

“Hi, my girly. Thank you for the 12 and a half years of being the best girl. It was a joy to grow up with you and it still breaks my heart that I won’t be seeing you anymore,” she wrote.

Among the photos showed Gutierrez sharing a bed with Cali, their bonding moments, as well as the actress giving her pet a kiss.

For several years, Gutierrez has been posting snaps of her with Cali, who would also appear in her vlogs and other social media updates.

“Thanks for giving us all your love and for staying as long as you possibly could. I’m happy we got to tell you everything and hug you and hold your hand before you had to go. We love you so much girly and I think of you all the time,” Gutierrez said.

She did not mention what caused Cali’s death.

“I miss you already but it gives me comfort to know that you’re probably eating all your favorite food now and running free. Know that your spot under the table is yours forever. Love you always Calibear. You’ll always be the best girl,” she wrote.