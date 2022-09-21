Screenshot.

MANILA — OPM rock band IV of Spades member Zild surprised fans Wednesday at the martial law protest at University of the Philippines Diliman.

Wearing a gray sleeveless look, Zild aired his solidarity with the audience with the words written: "Never, Never, Never."

He also sang his hit song "Dekada '70" inspired by the year martial law was imposed by Ferdinand Marcos Sr. in 1972.

In its 50th year, progressive groups from various sectors held a cultural protest at UP Diliman honoring the victims of martial law.

Zild belongs to the OPM band IV of Spades together with Blaster Silonga and drummer Badjao de Castro.

They are known for their songs such as "Mundo" and "Come Inside of My Heart."

RELATED VIDEO: