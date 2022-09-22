Photos from Donny Pangilinan's Instagram account

MANILA – Kapamilya actor Donny Pangilinan is a proud on-screen partner to Belle Mariano.

Pangilinan made sure to be one of the first to congratulate Mariano, who received the Outstanding Asian Star award at Seoul International Drama Awards in South Korea Thursday.

“This is your day. So proud of you @belle_mariano. More to come,” Pangilinan said on his Instagram story, sharing a photo of the actress taking the award.

Mariano wore a Francis Libiran gown for the event and was accompanied by ABS-CBN Head for International Production and Co-Production Ruel S. Bayani and ABS-CBN Films AdProm Head Mico Del Rosario.

She bested 175 male and female actors, according to Mariano’s talent agency Star Magic. The group said Mariano is among the five honorees from the region.

Among the Filipino nominees in the category were Pangilinan, as well as their fellow Star Magic artists Charlie Dizon, Dimples Romana, Jake Cuenca, Maris Racal, Kaila Estrada, and Zanjoe Marudo.

Being hailed as an Outstanding Asian Star is the latest career milestone for Mariano, following her phenomenal success as an actress (“He’s Into Her” and “Love Is Color Blind” with Pangilinan), a singer (“Daylight,” her debut album and solo concert), and as an in-demand endorser.

Mariano and Pangilinan are gearing up for their second film together, “An Inconvenient Love.”

The highly anticipated movie, which is set to premiere November 23, will usher in the return of Star Cinema to theaters, after a two-year halt due to the pandemic.

