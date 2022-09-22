Camila Cabello joins Interscope Records: report

Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello has signed with Interscope Records, according to a report Wednesday.

In a report by Variety, Cabello will be joining the likes of Lady Gaga, Blackpink, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez, and many more in the record company.

Cabello rose to fame after finishing third in “The X Factor USA” with Fifth Harmony, the group formed by Simon Cowell from eliminated female acts in the competition. They are known for their hit songs “Worth It” and Work From Home.”

She left the group in 2016 to pursue a solo career, and released a self-titled album in 2018 and “Romance” in 2019.

Cabello made her comeback with “Don’t Go Yet” released on her YouTube channel in July last year. The track was the first song from her new album “Familia” released last April.

RELATED VIDEO