Barbie Almalbis headlines music, comedy show

Barbie Almalbis. Handout

MANILA — OPM artist Barbie Almalbis is set to headline the "Just A Smile" music and comedy show at Bar in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig on September 29.

"Just A Smile" is based on one of Almalbis' hit songs which won Best Performance by a Female Recording Artist at the 19th Awit Awards in 2006.

"It's been a lot of fun to play live again. I really missed being in the same space and sharing music with people. While I enjoyed the unique experience of gigging online and chatting in the comments section, there's nothing like a room full of people sharing music together. Real faces beat emoticons any day!" she said in a statement by presenter Showcase Entertainment.

"I'm especially excited about 'Just a Smile,' the music and comedy show. I haven't been a part of a show like this in a while. Really looking forward to it!"

Other hits of Almabis include "Torpe" and "Firewoman" with Hungry Young Poets; and "Tabing Ilog," "Goodnyt," and "All I Need" with Barbie’s Cradle.

As a solo artist, Almalbis has four studio albums, the latest of which is "Scenes From Inside" released in 2021 featuring "Kumpas," "Silaw," and "Umagang Kay Ganda."

Joining Almabis in "Just a Smile" is host Diana Ong, a finalist in Laugh Laban 2021. The comedian is currently a co-host of the podcast "Lady Boses."

Three up-and-coming artists will serve as opening acts, namely singer-songwriters Jan Sabili and Miguel Austriaco, and indie-rock band Lagooon.

Sabili is a Himig Handog 2018 awardee for her original composition "Sugarol," while Austriaco has recently released the singles "Kanga" and "Villages."

In 2020, Lagooon released its first single "Oceanside" under the Raushaus EP.

Tickets to the "Just A Smile" show are priced at P600 for the early bird rate and P700 for the regular rate, both inclusive of a free drink. For ticket details and more information, visit the Ticket2Me website and the Showcase Entertainment page on Facebook.

