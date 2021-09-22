The only child of Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico finally got to meet her paternal grandparents during their trip to Spain.

On Instagram, Bolzico shared a video of Thylane meeting her "abuelos" for the first time.

"It was love at first sight for both parties," the entrepreneur said in the caption.

Bolzico also pointed out how Thylane remained cheerful and energetic despite sleeping for only 2 hours out of their 18-hour flight.

Heussaff and Bolzico welcomed Thylane on New Year's Day in 2020.

The couple has been giving a glimpse of their adorable daughter through their respective social media pages.

Thylane has since become one of the country's most popular celebrity kids.

She is often spotted with her cousin Dahlia Amelie, the daughter of Heussaff's brother Erwan and "It's Showtime" host Anne Curtis.