MANILA - Julian Ongpin, the last known companion of late artist Bree Jonson, has claimed that the artist took her own life inside their hostel room in La Union, the police regional director said Wednesday.

"Ang allegation ni Julian Ongpin, nag-commit ng suicide si Brianna. Maaaring yung chain ay ginamit niya to harm herself inside the CR," PBGen Emmanuel Peralta, director of Police Regional Office I, told ANC's Headstart.

(Julian Ongpin's allegation is that Brianna committed suicide. She may have used the chain to harm herself inside the CR.)

"But that we cannot fully conclude as of this time. Tinatapos kasi natin lahat ng examination. May isa pang examination pa tayong hinihintay yung resulta, yung histopathology examination," he said.

(But we cannot fully conclude as of this time. We are finishing all examinations. We are still waiting for the results of the histopathology examination.)

The autopsy report was finished on Tuesday and Jonson's father has been informed of its content, said Peralta.

Peralta said police's Scene of the Crime Operation team inspected the markings on Ongpin's body on Tuesday and found that these wounds were not caused by a struggle.

"Ang nakita natin dun ay wounds caused by nails, mga pako. Tumutugma dun sa sinasabi niyang siya ay sumuot dun sa maliit na window sa CR niya sa kagustuhan niyang mapasok yung CR dahil nandun si Brianna," he said.

(We saw that these were wounds caused by nails. It matches his claim that he tried to enter the CR through a small window in his desire to go in because Brianna was there.)

"Na-establish na ating SOCO personnel na yung mga sugat sa forearm niya, sa katawan niya ay not caused by struggle coming from Brianna," he added.

(Our SOCO personnel established that the wounds on his forearm, his body were not caused by struggle coming from Brianna.)

Jonson, on the other hand, had "ligature marks" on her neck caused by the chain.

Ongpin was initially detained after 12.6 grams of cocaine was recovered in the room he shared with Jonson, but was released following a resolution from the prosecutor, said Peralta.

Peralta said at that time, there was no evidence to warrant the filing of a homicide case against Ongpin because there were no marks of struggle in both his and Jonson's bodies.

"Kung magmamadali tayo ng pagfa-file ng homicide or even murder case, in the end ay idi-dismiss yan ng prosecutor dahil wala namang karampatang ebidensya. Mapupulaan na naman ang ating kapulisan," he said.

(If we will hastily file homicide or even murder case, in the end that will be dismissed by the prosecutor because there was no sufficient evidence and the police force will be criticized.)

"Kaya ito ay pinrocess natin nang maayos at unang una, nakita nga natin yung drugs, yun ang una nating inasikaso. Pangalawa, hinold natin agad si Julian at nung lumabas yung resulta ng cocaine na positibo sa drug use si Julian ay dinetain natin siya," he said.

(That's why we processed this well and first, we saw that there were drugs so we attended to that. Second, we held Julian and when the results came out that he was positive for cocaine use, we detained him.)

His release from detention was "beyond our control," said Peralta. Ongpin has been "fully cooperating" with the investigation so far, he said.

