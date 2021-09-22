MANILA -- Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Jinri Park revealed that she had the national flower of the Philippines tattooed so she has something with her forever to remember her roots.

In an Instagram post, Park showed her tattoo of the sampaguita growing in her heart.

Explaining its meaning, she said she would not hesitate to call the Philippines “home” despite being a full-blooded Korean.

“I grew up in Cebu, moved there when I was 6 years old. Yes, I’m Korean by race, I’m proud to be Korean and technically a Korean citizen. It’s been a struggle growing up, as a third culture kid, I felt like I never fit in anywhere. In the Philippines people, would see me as a foreigner, where as in Korea, I was also treated as a foreigner because of my exposure to the Philippine culture and environment,” she said.

Because of this, Park said she had identity issues and crisis as a teen.

Fortunately, Park said, “we now live in a world where the mix of cultures is something very common, and I’d be proud to call the Philippines and Korea, both, as my country.”

Hence, she chose to get a tattoo of the sampaguita which “is a symbol of purity, simplicity, humility and strength.”

“I will always remember the Philippines as my home, my heart. Bonus points for me for marrying a Filipino guy (by race)! Now my future children will be half Fil,” she said.

Park is now based in Australia with her husband. They tied the knot amid the pandemic last year.