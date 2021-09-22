MANILA – Angel Locsin surprised her followers on Tuesday night when she shared new photos of her on social media showing her leaner physique.

“Remember to love every inch of you,” she wrote in the caption of her selfies, where she is seen wearing workout clothes.

A lot of Locsin’s friends from showbiz immediately left positive comments in her post, with some of them saying she is very inspiring.

Among them include Angelica Panganiban, Bea Alonzo, Marian Rivera, Isabelle Daza, Raymond Gutierrez, Dimples Romana, Maricar Reyes and many more.

Locsin’s husband Neil Arce also chimed in and said “on my way” in jest.

In an interview with Over a Glass or Two last July 10, Locsin said she loves herself enough that mean comments shaming her body cannot put her down.

“Buti na lang mahal ko ang sarili ko at nirerespeto ko ang sarili ko, dahil ang katawan na ito ay maraming pinagdaanan. Maraming na-achieve din naman at marami pa akong maa-achieve. Kung wala ang katawang ito, wala si Angel Locsin. Wala ako dito. Wala akong kabuhayan. So, I am just really grateful,” she said.

Locsin also acknowledged that she is a “work in progress.”

“Lahat naman tayo eh. Maganda 'yun kasi there’s room for improvement. Tao lang din naman tayo, hindi naman tayo 'yung mga nasa magazines na dini-dictate ng society sa atin na 'yun 'yung perfect, 'yun 'yung maganda,” she said.

Nonetheless, the Kapamilya actress emphasized at that time that she is on a weight loss journey for herself, and not for others.

“Ginagawa ko ito for myself, for my health lang talaga. Maraming salamat dahil vaccinated na tayo, nakikita natin 'yung blood pressure natin. So 'yung sa akin, mataas siya kaya kailangan kong pagtuunan ng pansin talaga,” she said.

“It’s not really for vanity. Siguro bonus na lang din 'yun pero 'yung hinahabol natin 'yung importanteng health. Alagaan natin ang sarili natin.”