MANILA -- While singer-actor Inigo Pascual had to keep mum "for the longest time" about being cast in the upcoming Fox musical drama "Monarch," he said it still feels "surreal" to be working on a Hollywood project.

In Star Magic's "Inside News," Pascual shared his thoughts about getting the role of Ace Grayson, an 18-year-old singer who dreams but struggles to be a country artist like his grandfather Albie (Trace Adkins).

Watch more on iWantTFC

"I'd been wanting to share it for the longest time, ever since noong nag-audition ako, nung nakuha ko 'yung role. Right now honestly I'm just so excited to be able to share to everyone, that finally I'm able to share that we got a part to be able to showcase Filipino talent to the world stage. I am so, so grateful for the opportunity given to me," Inigo said.

"Everything that's happening is surreal. It's all a dream. The first time I went on set sabi ko sa mga tao roon, 'Is there a bathroom or a restroom that I can use?' Casual lang sinabi nila, sabi nila sa akin, 'Yeah, you can go ahead and use the one in your trailer.' Sabi ko 'I have a trailer?' Tapos ipinakita sa akin 'yung trailer. Tapos nakasulat doon 'yung pangalan ng character ko, Ace. Pagkapasok ko talaga sa trailer, mangiyak-ngiyak ako. Sabi ko, 'Wow! May trailer ako,'" he added.

The actor also shared his experience working with his "Monarch" co-stars Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel.

"Hindi ako makapaniwala nung kausap ko siya. ...Hindi na lang kita sa screen napapanood. We've had such a great conversation about speaking up and using the right words and stating the right things since she's very vocal about what she stands for," Pascual said of Sarandon.

Pascual also shared his "moment" with Friel, who plays his stepmom in the series.

"The first night we met para niya akong binaptize, para niya akong bininyagan into my character. Nagkaroon kami ng moment, iyakan kami, nagyakapan kami. Niyakap niya ako, kinausap niya ako bilang nanay ko," Pascual said.

"Tapos sabi ko, 'Wow!' Grabe 'yon. First time ko na experience 'yung ganoon, 'yung para akong bininyagan into my character. And sobrang nakaka-star struck sila kasi nakikita mo 'yung sobrang professional nila. Sobrang natural nilang ginagawa ang bawat eksena," Pascual shared.

.



Related video: