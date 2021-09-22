Gino Roque and Heaven Peralejo are first-time co-stars in ‘Pasabuy.’ WeTV Philippines

Actress Heaven Peralejo, along with Gino Roque, is returning to the screen as she topbills the upcoming WeTV offering “Pasabuy” which is deeply rooted from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The romantic comedy, which will begin airing on September 24, was inspired by the present version of “Bayanihan” -- where people ask someone to buy for them to avoid going outside amid the health crisis.

“We couldn't leave our homes and relied heavily on the kindness of strangers to get us, not just our basic necessities, but what will give our life semblance of normalcy,” said Anna Driz, director of advertising sales and brand solutions of WeTV and iFlix Philippines.

According to Driz, the series gives a twist on the current trend of “pasabuy” in the country -- putting a touch of romance at the height of the pandemic.

“It is very relevant to the times. It is relatable to a lot of people lalo na yung mga Gen Zs at mga millennials natin. It is what it is. Doon pala can understand how it came about,” she added.

Written and directed by Xian Lim, “Pasabuy” follows Anna (Peralejo), a young executive at a crossroads, and John (Roque), an aspiring musician, who cross paths at a beach resort and get stranded there when a lockdown is enforced.

“Dalawang tao seamingly different from each other meet in a Viber pasabuy chat room and feel an immediate connection that they might have overlooked if these were normal times,” Driz hinted.

She also said Anna and John’s story took cues from romance built during the pandemic which was dubbed as “quaran-fling.”

The cast of “Pasabuy” also includes Ella Cayabyab, MJ Cayabyab, Ralph Malibunas, Gail Banawis, and Nana Silayro. Meanwhile, the band I Belong To The Zoo sang its theme song “Pansamantala.”

