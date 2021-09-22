Geneva Cruz set to release new single after 8 years

MANILA -- After eight years, singer-actress Geneva Cruz is set to release a new single "Sinungaling."

"Ten days to go before the release of my new single after an eight-year break in the recording scene. Excited na 'ko," Cruz, a former member of the '90s group Smokey Mountain, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

In an earlier Instagram post, Cruz shared that her new single under Curve Entertainment is composed by Junji Arias.

The music video of "Sinungaling," which will be released in October, is directed by her fellow Smokey Mountain member Jeffrey Hidalgo. Dustin Uy is credited for the cinematography, and styling by Rachel Alejandro.

Cruz released her last album "To Manila" which featured tracks like "To Manila," "Kapag Ako'y Umibig,"and "Beautiful."

After years of living abroad, Cruz is back in the country for good.

She made headlines early this year as one of the 10 celebrity performers in the last season of "Your Face Sounds Familiar."

