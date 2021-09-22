Kim Chiu (middle) addresses her viral remark on cheating, in the September 22 episode of ‘It’s Showtime.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — “It’s Showtime” host Kim Chiu clarified on Wednesday that she is against infidelity in a relationship, saying she was unable to expound on her earlier remark on the topic that has gone viral on social media.

Chiu addressed the viral clip in the live episode of the ABS-CBN noontime program during “Reina ng Tahanan,” the same pageant segment where she had made the controversial comment.

“Noong isang araw, hindi ako nabigyan ng chance to explain further ‘yung sinabi ko,” she said.

“Gusto ko lang sabihin sa lahat at linawin — hindi po ako pabor sa cheating. Never po ako talaga magiging pabor doon, dahil naging biktima din naman ako noon. It was not easy, and it was very painful.”

Chiu did not specify her experience of being cheated on. (See the 48:30 mark of the video below.)

Her publicly known relationships are with her former leading man Gerald Anderson and her current boyfriend Xian Lim.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Chiu and her “It’s Showtime” co-hosts discussed infidelity in the program’s September 20 episode, when a “Reina ng Tahanan” contestant shared that her husband had cheated on her several times.

Vice Ganda asked for the opinions of his fellow mainstays on the oft-said line, “Once a cheater, always a cheater.”

As seen in the viral clip of the exchange, Chiu surmised that a person cheats when they are no longer happy in a relationship.

“Baka mag-chi-cheat kung hindi siya naging masaya. Baka bubukas ‘yung mundo ng cheating kung hindi siya masaya sa partner niya,” she said.

Vice Ganda responded: “Again, Kim Chiu, there is no acceptable reason for cheating. Masaya ka o hindi ka masaya, walang pass ‘yun to cheat. Hindi ka maaabsuwelto doon.”

Chiu agreed, saying, “Yeah, that’s bad.”

Watch more on iWantTFC

In the Wednesday episode of “It’s Showtime,” Chiu stressed that, while the circulating clip drew the impression that she condones cheating, she is, in fact, against it.

“Mahabang talakayan kasi ang cheating. Hindi iyon matatapos sa isang salita. Pero, again, I am not in favor of cheating, and I will never be in favor of that,” she said.

“Nagmukhang ako ‘yung cheater! Siyempre walang may gusto masaktan, o walang may gustong niloko ka.”

When co-host Jugs Jugeta quipped that she should look for “loyal” men like him and fellow mainstay Teddy Corpuz, Chiu greeted Lim on air.

“Hi, Xian!” she said, waving.

Before resuming the “Reina ng Tahanan” segment, Chiu urged viewers to be respectful.

“Love, love, love. Respect, respect, respect. Let’s spread love and happiness,” she said.

