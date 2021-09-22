Back in PH, Darren Espanto immediately returns to work

MANILA – Darren Espanto is back in the Philippines to resume all his work commitments.

On Instagram on Tuesday, the Kapamilya singer shared that he just got out of quarantine and immediately went back to work.

“I’m back in the Philippines! First day out of quarantine and already back to work. Can’t wait for y’all to see what we’re shooting today,” he wrote.

Following Espanto’s post, eagle-eyed fans noticed Janine Gutierrez’s comment on the singer’s photo, saying “I see u!!!!!!”

Espanto, on the other hand, just left a wide-eyed emoji in the comments section.

Some of his followers are now speculating and hoping Espanto would make a guest appearance on Gutierrez’s ABS-CBN series “Marry Me, Marry You.”

It was in early August when Espanto flew back to Canada to reunite with his family.

At that time, Espanto said he was fortunate enough to be able to travel just before the strictest form of lockdown in the Philippines was imposed again.

Espanto spent most of his time in Canada last year during the height of the pandemic. He returned to the Philippines this year in preparation for his virtual concert.

One of the best singers of his generation, Espanto rose to fame after joining the first season of "The Voice Kids Philippines."

Prior to joining "The Voice Kids," Espanto won a 2011 contest for young Filipinos dubbed "Pinoy Singing Sensation" in Calgary. He went on to compete in the grand finals of "The Next Star," a reality talent search which concluded in December 2012.

He had his first major concert and released his self-titled debut album in 2014.