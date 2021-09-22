Angelica Panganiban wows with bikini snap in Mexico

MANILA — Actress Angelica Panganiban is currently enjoying a beach getaway in Mexico — and she has the photos, including a bikini snap, to show for it.

Panganiban flaunted her swimsuit figure through and Instagram post on Tuesday, drawing awed reactions from her followers, including her celebrity friends.

“Sexy naman!” actress Kim Chiu commented.

“Hotness!” TV host Camille Prats said.

“Ay, iba ang entry!” quipped screen veteran Agot Isidro.

The photo was taken in Isla Mujeres, a Mexican island in the Carribean Sea known for its vacation spots.

Panganiban is with her relatives, the Aquino family, in Mexico, going by her other updates on Instagram Stories.

The actress had long anticipated her reunion with the Aquinos — her aunt Arlene, and cousins Aldrin, Abigael, and Alyanna — whom she considers family as she grew up with them until her teenage years, when they migrated to the US.

