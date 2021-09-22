Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay share a glimpse of their wedding invitation. Instagram: @maria.elena.adarna

MANILA — Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay have started sending out wedding invitations, indicating that the big day is nearing.

The actress posted a video of the invite through Instagram Stories on Tuesday, saying they were to be delivered to the principal sponsors.

“Sending out for our ninongs and ninangs,” she is heard saying in the clip.

She did not reveal the wedding date.

The “Save the Date” invitation shows a sketch of Ramsay’s face covered with Adarna’s hand that sports a ring. The image is based on the photo the couple shared in March to announce their engagement.

The card also comes with a bouquet of flowers.

Among those who received the invitation is celebrity doctor Vicki Belo, based on her Instagram Stories update showing the bouquet and thanking the couple.

Adarna, 33, and Ramsay, 44, became officially a couple on February 4, and got engaged on March 30.

Shortly after their engagement, Ramsay revealed that they intend to get married before the end of the year.

