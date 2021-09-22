Spanish-dubbed Filipino teleseryes, "Pangako Sa 'Yo," "Dahil May Isang Ikaw," and "Bridges of Love" are now available on ABS-CBN Entertainment channel on YouTube. ABS-CBN

MANILA -- Hoping to widen its audience outside the Philippines, ABS-CBN has made available three Kapamilya hit shows dubbed in Spanish on its entertainment channel on YouTube.

For a limited time, Spanish-speaking audiences with an affinity for Filipino dramas can binge-watch internationally-acclaimed teleseryes such as “Pangako Sa’Yo” and “Bridges of Love.”

The 2015 remake of “Pangako Sa ‘Yo” (La Promesa) led by a powerhouse cast composed of Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Ian Veneracion, Angelica Panganiban and Jodi Sta. Maria can now be viewed with Spanish audio on YouTube.

This followed the impressive ratings of the series in Latin American television networks in Ecuador via TC Televisión, in Peru through Panamericana Televisión, and in Dominican Republic on Color Vision.

Also making waves internationally is the 2015 show “Bridges of Love” (Puentes de Amor) which became the first Philippine drama to air in Latin America through the Panamericana Televisión in 2016.

The show even reached a 26% audience share which surpassed its time slot competition in Peru.

The series, starring Jericho Rosales, Paulo Avelino and Maja Salvador, focused on an emotionally charged romantic and action-packed plot about two brothers divided by fate and hatred then brought together by the woman they both love.

Meanwhile, “Dahil May Isang Ikaw” (contextually translated as Corazones Cruzados) with the classic Jericho Rosales and Kristine Hermosa tandem has also been dubbed in Spanish.

The International Emmy-nominated series for best telenovela in 2010 became the first Filipino content to air in Colombia in 2017 via its biggest free-to-air TV network Caracol.

