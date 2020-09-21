WATCH: 'The Croods: A New Age' trailer reveals the Bettermans

The world's first family is back with an adventure for the Stone Ages! Watch the new trailer for #CroodsNewAge - In theaters Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/rlrY46v6xi — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) September 21, 2020

MANILA - The world's first family is back with an adventure for the Stone Ages!

After surviving the seeming end of the world, the Croods will now face their biggest challenge of all: another family that may just replace them.

The Bettermans —with their elaborate tree house, amazing inventions and irrigated acres of fresh produce—are a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. When they take the Croods in as the world’s first houseguests, it isn’t long before tensions escalate between the cave family and the modern family.

Just when all seems lost, a new threat will propel both families on an epic adventure outside the safety of the wall, one that will force them to embrace their differences, draw strength from each other and forge a future together.



Directed by Joel Crawford, who has worked on multiple DreamWorks Animation films, including Trolls and the Kung Fu Panda franchise, "The Croods: A New Age" features the voice talent of returning stars Nicolas Cage as Grug Crood, Catherine Keener as Ugga Crood, Emma Stone as their daughter, Eep; Ryan Reynolds as Eep’s boyfriend, Guy; Clark Duke (Hot Tub Time Machine) as Thunk and Cloris Leachman as Gran. They’re joined by new stars Peter Dinklage (HBO’s Game of Thrones) as Phil Betterman, Leslie Mann (Blockers) as Hope Betterman, and Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) as their daughter, Dawn.

Here's the new trailer for DreamWorks Animation’s new adventure comedy The Croods: A New Age and watch the film in Philippine cinemas 2021.