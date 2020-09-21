WATCH: Marvel gets wonderfully weird in trippy 'WandaVision' trailer

The future of the Marvel Universe looks wonderfully weird.

Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Marvel Studios' "WandaVision" reunites Scarlet Witch (a.k.a. Wanda Maximoff) and the synthezoid Vision in a trippy adventure where they bask in domestic bliss in vintage television hues. Several characters, however, drop hints that everything is not as it seems in the lives of this unusual couple.

Set after the events of 2019’s Avenger’s: Endgame, the new series stars Elizabeth Olsen as the chaos-magic wielding Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as the Infinity Stone-wielding Vision.

Comic book writer Tom King earlier said WandaVision would draw on the 2016 comic book limited series "The Vision" by King and Gabriel H. Walta. In that storyline, Vision "builds" a wife and two children and settles into a seemingly idyllic suburban life in Washington, DC—but things soon take a darker turn.

There are also hints that the story may be inspired by the Brian Michael Bendis-penned "House of M" where Wanda bends reality to her will.

Here's the trailer.