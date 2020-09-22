'Papasukin ko lahat ng larangan': Angelica Panganiban promotes her Netflix animated film

MANILA – There is no stopping Angelica Panganiban from doing what she wants.

On Instagram, the actress promoted her latest project “Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story,” which is the first animated film from the Philippines to stream on Netflix.

“Papasukin ko ang lahat ng larangan. Hindi ko pinalampas ang animation bilang pusa,” she wrote in the caption.

“Walang makakapigil sa kasipagan ko,” she added.

Following her post, Panganiban’s celebrity friends including Glaiza de Castro, Gabby Eigenmann, Joanna Ampil, JC de Vera, Chynna Ortaleza and Dionne Monsanto immediately congratulated her for this new project.

Set to premiere next month on October 29 in the streaming platform, the adult-animation film “Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story” will be available across Asia in Tagalog-English and English as “You Animal.”

Directed by Avid Liongoren and written by Manny Angeles and Paulle Olivenza, Netflix describes the movie as “a refreshing look at societal expectations, personal aspirations and the classic love triangle.”

Aside from Panganiban, the movie also stars Sam Milby and Robin Padilla.

Based on its official synopsis, the film follows Nimfa Dimaano (Panganiban), a pretty cat who works as a perfume sales kitty at a department store.

Her boyfriend Roger (Padilla) is the macho mongrel janitor.

Nimfa meets Iñigo Villanueva (Milby), the bourgeoisie business dog and their chemistry ignites.

It remains to be seen whether Nimfa and Roger’s love for DVDs and cheap street food will keep them together or Iñigo’s high society charms will tear them apart.

Aside from the three stars, the movie will also features the voices of Empoy Marquez, Piolo Pascual, Arci Muñoz, Eugene Domingo, Yeng Constantino, Moira dela Torre and Joyce Bernal.

“Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story” was animated and produced by Rocketsheep Studio and Spring Films, which is composed of Pascual, Bernal, Liongoren, Angeles, Erickson Raymundo and E Del Mundo.