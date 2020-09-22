Maja Salvador thanks followers for supporting her, ABS-CBN

MANILA – Maja Salvador took to social media on Tuesday to thank her avid followers ever since she started her showbiz career in ABS-CBN.

In an Instagram post, Salvador said she is genuinely thankful to everyone who keeps supporting her and the network despite all the struggles ABS-CBN has been facing in the last few months.

“Ako po ay taos pusong nagpapasalamat sa mga taong walang sawang sumusuporta sa akin at sa ABS-CBN,” she said.

Salvador then announced to her followers that she will be appearing on another network soon.

“Mga kapamilya, sasamahan ko po muna ang aking tatay na si Mr. M kaya sana wag po kayo magulat kung makikita niyo akong lumabas sa ibang network at patuloy makapagbigay ligaya sa inyo kahit sa anong paraan at plataporma,” she said, referring to Star Magic's Johnny Manahan.

She then expressed her hope that her fans would continue to support her in her future endeavors.

“Sana po ay tuloy tuloy niyo akong samahan at suportahan sa kahit anong landas na aking tatahakin. maraming salamat po,” she said.

Salvador’s last acting project with ABS-CBN was “The Killer Bride” which ended in January this year after five months as the No. 1 series in its time slot.

After that, she has been appearing in several episodes of “ASAP Natin To.”

ABS-CBN was forced to shut down its main broadcast operations on TV and radio last May 5 after the National Telecommunications Commission issued a cease and desist order against it following the expiration of its franchise.

Last July 10, a House of Representatives panel of 70 lawmakers voted to kill ABS-CBN's bid for a fresh broadcast franchise, forcing the company to lay off thousands of workers.

Following that development, ABS-CBN took a big step in boosting its online presence with the launch of Kapamilya Online Live.

ABS-CBN disclosed that it would focus on businesses that do not require a legislative franchise, such as digital channels, cable, international licensing and distribution and production of streaming services.