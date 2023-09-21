Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner were seen spending time together in New York City this past Tuesday.

They were captured in photographs leaving a restaurant after having dinner with a group of friends.

Observant fans were quick to point out the connection between the pop superstar and the "Game of Thrones" actress as both of them are former partners of singer Joe Jonas.

Swift and Turner’s night out together happened two weeks after the latter and Jonas confirmed that they are divorcing after four years of marriage.

Turner and Jonas announced their split through statements posted on their respective Instagram accounts.

"After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," they said.

"There are many speculative narratives as to why [we separated] but truly this is a united decision," they added.

The two said they also hoped "everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

The musician and "Game of Thrones" star began dating in 2016. They tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas immediately after the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019.

Turner and Jonas had their first child in 2020 and welcomed their second child in 2022.