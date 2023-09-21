LOOK: Sofia Andres posts photo with Post Malone

MANILA – Sofia Andres delighted her followers when she posted a picture of her with American rapper Austin Richard Post, more commonly known as Post Malone.

The picture seems to have been taken after Andres watched Malone’s concert at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on September 18.

In a separate post, Andres said Malone’s concert is the first one she’s attended this year.

During his concert in Manila, Malone sang his hit songs such as “Circles,” “Congratulations” as well as “Sunflower” from the Oscar-winning animated movie "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

The American singer-songwriter also performed “Better Now,” “Wow” and “Zack and "Codeine.”

Following his concert in the Philippines, Malone is set to perform at the Nangang International Exhibition Center in Taipei on September 20, Seoul’s KINTEX Hall on September 23, Hong Kong’s AsiaWorld-Arena on September 25 and the Ariake Arena in Tokyo on September 27.