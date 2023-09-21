Thai actor Gun Atthaphan and Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo. Screenshot from Seoul International Drama Awards' Youtube channel

The Seoul International Drama Awards was overflowing with talent when Thai actor Gun Atthaphan and Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo received their trophy during the ceremony.

Bernardo and Gun won the Outstanding Asian Star award for their roles in "2 Good 2 Be True" and "Midnight Museum", respectively.

In his speech, Gun expressed his gratitude for the award and thanked GMMTV, his network.

Meanwhile, Bernardo honored healthcare workers during her speech as her TV show, "2 Good 2 Be True," was lauded for including scenes like proper CPR and FAST method, and has helped viewers navigate health emergencies.

In 2022, Bernardo's fellow Star Magic artist Belle Mariano personally received her award as Outstanding Asian Star from the SDA, as one of the five honorees in the region.

Gun is known for his boys' love series "Theory of Love" with Off Jumpol which is available on iWantTFC.

Founded in 2006, the SDA is said to be the only international drama festival in South Korea that puts the spotlight on drama trends across the globe.

