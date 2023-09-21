KC Concepcion took to social media to share that her experience at the Soho International Film Festival for her debut Hollywood movie.

On Instagram, the actress shared a reel documenting the first and second days of screening of her movie “Asian Persuasion” in the United States.

“I’ll remember this moment, when you all showed up for us at the @sohofilmfest screening days 1 & 2,” she said addressing her supporters who were in attendance.

“Thank you for your support of our humble, light-hearted romcom! Mahal ko kayo!!!” Concepcion continued.

“Asian Persuasion” follows the story of a down-on-his-luck chef, Mickey de Los Santos (Dante Basco), who cooks up a crazy scheme to marry off his ex-wife, Avery Chua (Concepcion), by setting her up with a fake internet dating profile in an attempt to find her a suitor to re-marry in order to avoid his substantial alimony obligations.

With the help of his trusted wingman, Mickey gets off to a hot start until he realizes he wants a second chance with Avery. He, however, might be too late.

“Asian Persuasion” was shot entirely in New York City in 2022, celebrating some of its most iconic landmarks and highlighting some of its lesser-known, less frequented cultural enclaves.

Aside from Concepcion and Basco, the movie features Kebin Krieder and Paolo Montalban.

The film had its world premiere at the SOHO International Film Festival in New York City on September 16 and 17. It will be theatrically released in the Philippines nationwide on November 29.