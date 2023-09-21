Kathryn Bernardo. Screenshot from Seoul International Drama Awards' YouTube channel

MANILA — Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo honored healthcare workers during her acceptance speech for her Outstanding Asian Star trophy at Seoul International Drama Awards (SDA) 2023.

During the awarding ceremony held Thursday, Bernardo began by dedicating her trophy to the cast of "2 Good 2 Be True" for making the TV show possible, and to their fans for the support.

"When I initially found out about this nomination and recognition for my craft by such an esteemed award-giving body, that in itself is already a win for me. By being here tonight, a person to receive this award, along with my fellow awardees from Asia, I feel overwhelmed and it still feels surreal," Bernardo said in her speech.

"Please allow me to thank our brilliant directors behind '2 Good 2 Be True', Direk Mae Cruz-Alviar and Direk Paco Sta. Maria, to our writers headed by Ninang Mel, and to our brilliant co-actors Mr. Daniel Padilla and Mr. Ronaldo Valdez, and to the whole team behind '2 Good 2 Be True.' I'd like to share this award with all of you," she added.

"And to my fans from the Philippines, this is for you, you guys are a gem and we appreciate each and every one of you."

Bernardo said their show highlighted the struggles of people with Alzheimer's disease, and made her appreciate healthcare workers.

"It's always been more than just sharing about a love story to our audience, but also spreading awareness about Alzheimer's disease and educating people about those who struggle with it, and how we can offer them the best support they need," the actress said.

"This project made me appreciate our nurses and our healthcare workers so it was really more than just another TV show for me," she added.

"2 Good 2 Be True" was lauded for including scenes like proper CPR and FAST method, and has helped viewers navigate health emergencies.

The actress hopes that there would be more avenues to showcase Filipino talent in the international stage.

"'2 Good To Be True' is the first-ever team up of ABS-CBN and Netflix, and I hope we continue to produce world-class projects, not just for Filipinos but for the whole world to see," she said.

"I am so proud and humbled to be on this stage representing Filipino talent and being a Filipino. This means so much to me. Thank you so much and from the bottom of my heart, maraming-maraming salamat po."

In 2022, Bernardo's fellow Star Magic artist Belle Mariano personally received her award as Outstanding Asian Star from the SDA, as one of the five honorees in the region.

Founded in 2006, the SDA is said to be the only international drama festival in South Korea that puts the spotlight on drama trends across the globe.

Bernardo is gearing up for a packed year ahead, with three movies in the pipeline: "A Very Good Girl" with Dolly de Leon, directed by Petersen Vargas; "Elena 1944" helmed by Olivia Lamasan; and a yet-titled film with her long-time boyfriend Daniel Padilla, under the direction of Cathy Garcia-Molina.

