K-pop singer BamBam posts a photo from his hotel room in Manila. Screenshot from BamBam's Instagram Stories

K-pop star BamBam has arrived in Manila for his solo concert, based on his latest social media posts.

On his Instagram Stories, the Thai singer, best known as a member of the boy group GOT7, posted late Wednesday a photo from his hotel room along with a text that reads "Hi Manila" and an emoji of the Philippine flag.

In an X post, BamBam wrote, "Is not raining Manila!?", apparently referencing the popular Lola Amour song "Raining in Manila."

Days prior to his arrival in Manila, BamBam posted on X a photo of his music production software, with "RainingInManila" in the file name, hinting at a possible collaboration with the local band.

Bambam of K-pop group GOT7 drops hints about a collaboration project with a Filipino artist. Eagle-eyed fans are quick to notice that the file name on his studio mixer app is "Raining in Manila," the title of a hit song by OPM band Lola Amour.



Bambam is set to perform in Manila… pic.twitter.com/oVVrV5K6SN — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) September 19, 2023

BamBam is set to take the stage of the Araneta Coliseum on Friday for his "Area 52" concert tour.

His labelmate, K-pop superstar Sandara Park, and girl group DreamNote will make guest appearances at the concert.

BamBam debuted in January 2014 as part of GOT7, whose members have recently been focusing on their solo careers.

In March, BamBam dropped his first album "Sour & Sweet," fronted by the lead single of the same title.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.