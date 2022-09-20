Ogie Alcasid and Moira dela Torre collaborate on a song, in a video shared by the latter on Tuesday. Facebook: Moira dela Torre

MANILA — “Ano ba ang aking halaga? Ba’t bigla bigla ka na lang nawala?”

These were Moira dela Torre’s words heard in a snippet of her new “hugot” song, which she completed recently with the help of fellow singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid.

On Tuesday, dela Torre shared a video of the moment she finished the song. The clip showed the “Malaya” hitmaker on the piano initially by herself, until she was joined by Alcasid.

Referring to the home of Alcasid and his wife, music icon Regine Velasquez, dela Torre wrote: “Finished another song at the Alcasids last night [with] the help of my Tito Ogie who humbly asked me, ‘May I?’ and played the piano for me.”

Alcasid was seen suggesting how to end the composition, with dela Torre freely singing as the music veteran continued playing.

“What a dream,” dela Torre added. “LYSM (love you so much) Tito Ogie.”

ano ba'ng aking halaga

— Moira Dela Torre (@moiradelatorre) September 20, 2022

She also thanked her fellow “Idol Philippines” judge Chito Miranda and his wife Neri Naig, who she said cheered for her during the process.

“Gee, that’s crazy!” Alcasid told dela Torre, who then gave him a hug.

Dela Torre has yet to reveal the title of the song about being left behind, and whether it will be released as a recording.

As of writing, the Facebook video has amassed nearly 800,000 views and some 80,000 reactions, with many viewers commenting that they were awed by the talent of both songwriters and some asking whether the lyrics were drawn from dela Torre’s personal life.

Dela Torre recently separated from her husband of three years, Jason Hernandez, who in May confessed to being “unfaithful” during their marriage.

Hernandez, who was also dela Torre’s music collaborator, stirred similar speculation early this month when he released “Ako Na Lang,” a song about regrets and his first single since his separation from his wife.

