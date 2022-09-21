OneRepublic to hold concert in Manila in February 2023

MANILA – American pop rock band OneRepublic is heading to the Philippines next year.

According to concert presenter Wilbros Live, OneRepublic will be holding a concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on February 23.

Tickets to the show will be available to the public on September 30 at 10 a.m. via TicketNet.

Asia! We’re so excited to be returning in spring of 2023. Tickets will be on sale in the coming weeks so head to https://t.co/uwLKcHDM9c for more info. See you there! pic.twitter.com/qOGuguebno — ONEREPUBLIC (@OneRepublic) September 21, 2022

The band is known for its hit songs such as “Counting Stars,” “Apologize,” “I Ain’t Worried,” “Stop and Stare,” “Sunshine,” “If I Lose Myself,” “Secrets,” “All the Right Moves,” “Good Life” and many more.

Aside from Manila, One Republic is also making stops in Jakarta, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, and Tokyo.

Related video: