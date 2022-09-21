Blake Lively turned to social media to share photos of her growing baby bump to drive away paparazzi waiting outside her house.

"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a [unicorn] sighting will leave me alone," she said on Instagram.

She continued: "You freak me and my kids out. Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them."

Lively also thanked all the media outfits who have a "No Kids Policy."

"You all make all the difference. Much love!" she said.

The pictures Lively posted include ones with her husband Ryan Reynolds, her sister Robyn, and her friend Taylor Swift, among others.

She is currently pregnant with her fourth child with Reynolds.

The "Gossip Girl" actress first confirmed her pregnancy last Friday, when she walked the red carpet of the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York.

