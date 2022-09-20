Janine Gutierrez and Lovi Poe star in ‘Sleep With Me.’ iWantTFC

After making its award-winning premiere in Los Angeles in July, the iWantTFC series “Sleep With Me” is set to join another film festival in the US, this time in the East Coast.

The Samantha Lee-helmed queer love story will be screened at 34th NewFest in New York City this October.

NewFest, which was founded in 1988, is said to be the “largest presenter of LGBTQ+ film & media and the largest convener of LGBTQ+ audiences” in the city.

“Happy to be part of NewFest again,” tweeted Lee, whose 2019 film “Billie & Emma” also participated in the festival.

NewFest described “Sleep With Me,” which stars Janine Gutierrez and Lovi Poe, as a “rousing romance” that “explores the many ways queerness and disability intersect.”

The six-episode title previously the Audience Award for Best Episodic at the 40th Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival in July.

“Sleep With Me” is available to stream on iWantTFC.

