Adam Levine has broken his silence to address allegations that he is cheating on his wife, Behati Prinsloo, who is currently pregnant with their third child.

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," he said in an Instagram Story. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in any kind of flirtatious manner."

While denying that h had an affair, the Maroon 5 frontman said he nevertheless "crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."

"In certain instances it became inappropriate," he said.

Screengrab from Levine's Instagram Story

Levine said he has taken "proactive steps" to address the issue with his family, saying they are "all I care about in this world."

"To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again," he said.

To end his statement, Levine said he takes full responsibility and he is optimistic his family will surpass this challenge.

"We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

Levine's statement came after a TikTok post of model Sumner Stroh went viral.

In the clip, she claimed that she and Levine had an affair, sharing screenshots of her supposed private messages with the singer.

