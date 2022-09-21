13th PMPC Star Awards for Music to be held in October

Moira bagged major nominations in this year's PMPC Star Awards for Music. Photo from Moira's Instagram page

MANILA -- The Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) has announced the date and venue for the 13th PMPC Star Awards for Music.

The awards night will be held at the Newport Performing Arts Theater on October 12 at 6 p.m.

For the 13th PMPC Star Awards for Music, Moira bagged major nominations including Album of the Year for "Patawad."

She also grabbed a Song of the Year nomination for her massive hit "Paubaya," which she wrote with her now-separated husband Jason Hernandez. Dela Torre was also nominated for Female Recording Artist of the Year for the same song.

The Pilita Corrales Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to Martin Nievera, while composer Vehnee Saturno will receive the Parangal Levi Celerio Lifetime Achievement Award.

Click here for the official list of nominees:

This year, there would be a People's Choice Awards on Letsvote.ph for the following categories: Song of the Year, Duo/Group Artist of the Year, Dance Recording Album of the Year, Music Video of the Year, New Group Artist of the Year, Rap Artist of the Year, New Female Recording Artist of the Year, New Male Recording Artist of the Year, Male R&B Artist of the Year, and Female R&B artist of the Year.

Voting started on September 9 and will end on October 11 at 11:59 p.m.

