Why Lea Salonga felt she did not fit in PH entertainment before

MANILA – Lea Salonga admitted there was a time when she thought she did not have what it takes to fit in the Philippine entertainment industry.

In an interview with Bianca Gonzalez for her vlog series dubbed “Legends Only,” Salonga explained that she was “not a big belter-type vocalist in the way like Regine Velasquez would be.”

“Although I was working pretty consistently here in Manila, whether it was making records or hosting TV shows or whatever else, I had this feeling of not really fitting into how things were here,” she said.

“[Regine’s] type of vocals are really immediately appreciated because she’s just phenomenal. I wasn’t really that.”

Salonga said that was also why she initially took up Biology in college.

“I mean I sincerely love the subject so it’s fine. But here comes this other thing, here came ‘Miss Saigon’ and it turns out that the kind of voice that I did possess was what they were looking for,” she said.

When she was cast in “Miss Saigon,” this got her to think that maybe she belongs somewhere else and not in the Philippines.

“When I did finally go, the reviews were good and I was getting positive notices for my work. At that point, it seems very apparent that this was going to be what I was gonna do and that this was what I was meant to be doing,” she said.

Although doing musical theater was not easy, Salonga said it was when she did “Miss Saigon” that she felt her talent was really appreciated.

“The work is hard, but all work is hard. But it felt fulfilling and gratifying. It also didn’t hurt that I went to mass one day with my mom and when the priest tells you, ‘Use the gifts that God gave you,’ that’s kinda your sign,” she said.

“And then all my focus just went into doing the best job that I could. It just kept on going after that,” she added.