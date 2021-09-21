WATCH: David Archuleta sings South Border's 'Rainbow'

MANILA – David Archuleta has been to the Philippines several times in the past that’s probably why his Filipino fans have a special place in his heart.

In fact, in his post on Twitter just this Tuesday, Archuleta gave his supporters in the Philippines a huge shout out.

This after he apparently found the South Border hit “Rainbow” in his karaoke machine while having some good time with his friends.

“Karaoke with the amigos and saw this song. Shoutout to South Border and to my Filipinos,” he wrote.

Archuleta accompanied his tweet by a video where he can be seen singing the OPM song.

Karaoke with the amigos and saw this song. Shoutout to South Border and to my Filipinos! pic.twitter.com/RCvLfpj4ZD — David Archuleta (@DavidArchie) September 20, 2021

The American singer became famous after his runner-up finish in the seventh season of “American Idol”

The last time he was in the Philippines was in 2017 when he held a concert at the KIA Theater in Quezon City and released his studio album “Postcards in the Sky.”

Some of Archuleta's hit songs are "Crush" and "A Little Too Not Over You."