Vivoree Esclito thrilled to be part of 'Huwag Kang Mangamba'

MANILA -- Actress Vivoree Esclito expressed her gratitude to be part of ABS-CBN's inspirational series "Huwag Kang Mangamba."

In the series, Esclito will play the character of Freya, who will meet Mira (Andrea Brillantes), the sister of Joy (Francine Diaz).

"Si Freya, isa siya sa inampong anak ng mag-asawang Policarpio. Pero dapat niyo talagang abangan kung ano ang apekto ko, ang apekto ni Freya sa buhay ni Mira," Esclito told Star Magic's Inside News.

Esclito also feels privileged to work with the series' actors.

"Siyempre sobrang excited and very grateful po kasi I will be working with another set of actors na dati ay pinapanood ko lang pero ngayon ay nakakatrabaho ko na. So it's such a privilege for me na mapabilang sa bagong cast ng 'Huwag Kang Mangamba,'" Esclito added.

Aside from Esclito, the other stars who are set to join "Huwag Kang Mangamba" are Andi Abaya, Nash Aguas, Richard Quan, Andrea del Rosario and Ian Veneracion.

Prior to "Huwag Kang Mangamba," Esclito starred in iWantTFC's phenomenal series "He's Into Her."

Esclito admitted that she is excited to work again with her "He's Into Her" co-stars, who are set to return for a second season.

"Sobra ko nang nami-miss ang buong cast at ang buong team ng 'He's Into Her.' I'm sure na we will have a lot of fun sa panibagong lock-in taping namin soon," Esclito said.

“Huwag Kang Mangamba” is accessible via Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, TFC, Kapamilya Online Live, iWant TFC, WeTV, and iflix. Viewers outside of the Philippines can also catch it on The Filipino Channel on cable and IPTV.

