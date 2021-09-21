MANILA — Black Sheep released on Monday a script-to-screen look at an important scene from its 2019 film “Alone/Together,” in time for the 49th anniversary of the Martial Law declaration by the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

To forget is to deny the present of any meaning. #NeverAgain #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/AvFOzy059z — Black Sheep (@Black_SheepPH) September 20, 2021

The scene shows Liza Soberano as Tin, as she tours high school students around The National Museum, stopping at the famed Spoliarium painting by Juan Luna.

“Our history is tragic. But no matter how tragic the past is, we must not forget,” she says.

In a moment where Tin appears to break the fourth wall, she looks directly at the camera to emphasize, “We must never forget.”

“To forget is to deny the present any significant meaning,” she continues telling the students.

The clip echoes Tin’s statement, with a reminder to its viewers to #NeverForget, and to stand firm to #NeverAgain allow a brutal dictatorship to grip the country.

Soberano, who has been vocal about her advocacies and national issues, has credited “Alone/Together” and writer-director Antoinette Jadaone for helping her “own her voice.”

“Alone/Together” followed the love story of Tin, a museum guide and art enthusiast, and Raf (Enrique Gil), a doctor, who meet again five years after they broke up.

Martial Law lasted for more than a decade until the dictator was ousted by the People Power Revolution in 1986. It resulted in thousands of human rights violations and deaths, during which the Marcos family plundered an estimated $5-10 billion.

