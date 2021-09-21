'MMK' to mark 30 years with special documentary series

MANILA -- A special documentary drama series on "Maalaala Mo Kaya" (MMK) is among the new specials on ABS-CBN's Kapamilya YOUniverse on YouTube, along with "It's Showtime Online Access," “Chikatitas,” and “The Music Room.”



Former ABS-CBN executive Charo Santos-Concio celebrates 30 years of chronicling real-life stories of Filipinos in “MMK Shorts: Beyond the Lens,” which will uncover the previously unseen feats of the letter senders whose stories were featured in some of the most memorable episodes of the show.

The 10-episode documentary drama which streams every Saturday started last September 18 on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel. It will feature Vilma Santos, Kim Chiu, Jane Oineza, Zaijian Jaranilla, Maris Racal, Elisse Joson, Charlie Dizon, Jameson Blake, and Hidilyn Diaz.

"It's Showtime" viewers, meanwhile, will get an exclusive virtual behind-the-scenes look of their favorite noontime show and its hosts in “It’s Showtime All Access,” a supplementary digital companion to the noontime program’s daily live shows.



New episodes will be uploaded Mondays to Fridays started on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel.

Showbiz fans, meanwhile, can tune in to “Chikatitas” twice a week. In this ultimate “chikahan,” anonymous "titas" provide a roundup of the hottest showbiz news and bravely weigh in on the top stories that are trending online.

Finally, “The Music Room” presents intimate live performances from up-and-coming and sought-after OPM artists. The episodes of “Ako Naman Muna” hitmaker Angela Ken and rapper Kritiko are already streaming on Star Music’s and One Music PH’s YouTube channels. Soon to take the stage to sing their smashing hits are SAB (September 21), Nameless Kids (September 28), JMKO (October 5), Trisha Denise (October 12), FANA (October 19), and Sheryn Regis (October 26).

“MMK Shorts: Beyond the Lens,” “It’s Showtime All Access,” “Chikatitas,” and “The Music Room” are the newest “Made for YouTube” titles under the newly launched Kapamilya YOUniverse, which promises to stream the best in entertainment, music, film, and news via the coming together of its various YouTube channels.