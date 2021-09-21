Photos from Marco Gallo and Kisses Delavin's Instagram accounts

MANILA -- Actor Marco Gallo asked his former onscreen partner Kisses Delavin to add more life updates to her social media accounts.

During a media conference for his movie “Ang Manananggal na Nahahati ang Puso,” Gallo was asked about his reaction to the inclusion of Delavin in the top 30 of the Miss Universe Philippines.

For the young actor who was paired with Delavin since their “Pinoy Big Brother” days, he was surprised to see the actress pursuing her dream of becoming a beauty queen.

“Kung doon siya masaya, ipagpatuloy mo lang. I mean, wala ako masyadong interes sa pageant, pageant, nalaman ko na lang din. Na-tag ako sa Instagram. Nung narinig ko yun, 'aba tinuloy pa rin niya 'yung pangarap niya.' I was surprised,” he said.

Gallo also wished his ex-love team partner good luck in the national pageant, which recently postponed its coronation night due to the restrictions brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also hoped to see more updates on Delavin’s Instagram account, noting that he only sees endorsements from the actress’ page.

“Post a little about your life more. We don't know anything about your life anymore,” he advised.

Gallo and Delavin were both products of "PBB" in 2017.

Delavin’s friend, Maymay Entrata, has also expressed her excitement for the "PBB" runner-up’s quest for the crown.

Last August, Entrata admitted she was surprised but happy when she learned about Delavin’s participation at Miss Universe Philippines.

“Pinagpe-pray ko na sana maging successful ka at satisfied ka sa dream mo na 'yan at sana maabot mo 'yung pangarap mo na maging beauty queen,” Entrata said.

Delavin, a fan favorite, made it to the final 30 cut of the national pageant which will crown the successor of reigning queen Rabiya Mateo.