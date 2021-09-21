Vhong Navarrao and Kim Chiu co-host the September 21 edition of ‘Madlang Pi-Poll.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — “Madlang Pi-Poll,” the hit polling game show of “It’s Showtime,” on Tuesday crossed the 1-million mark in terms of unique players since it was launched two months ago.

The milestone was announced at the close of the ABS-CBN noontime program, before the hosts named the random winners from the day’s home players.

“Maraming, maraming salamat sa lahat ng nakilaro sa atin dito sa ‘Madlang Pi-Poll,’ dahil, since day one ng ating pulsuhan, meron na tayong 1,010,040 players,” Vhong Navarro said.

“Sana tuloy lang ang pulsuhan ng ating mga madlang people,” he added.

A pioneering interactive game on ABS-CBN’s viewer engagement platform JoinNow.ph, “Madlang Pi-Poll” premiered on July 24 as a once-weekly segment on “It’s Showtime.”

Due to its massive success, seen in the increasing number of home players, it became a thrice-weekly offering, and then a daily segment starting August 9.

On September 9, it logged its all-time high record of active players in one episode, at 96,378.

In “Madlang Pi-Poll,” the studio players and home viewers answer polls across seven rounds, each with a corresponding cash prize. The hosts, plus Pido in recent episodes, are also polled for their opinions.

If the studio players match the majority answer of the “madlang people,” the prize will be added to the studio players’ pot money. Otherwise, the home players will add the prize to their total, which will then be divided among randomly drawn winners from the “madlang people.”

“It’s Showtime” airs weekdays and Saturdays and is accessible via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, and iWantTFC.

