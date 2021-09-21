‘Love Beneath the Stars’ finale: Dominic fights for his love for Luke

Screenshot from "Love Beneath The Stars" finale.

MANILA — Dominic (Adrian Lindayag) fights back and declares his love for Luke (Keann Johnson) in the series finale of “Love Beneath The Stars.”

"Love Beneath The Stars" is a six-episode series sequel of the boys’ love (BL) movie “The Boy Foretold By The Stars,” available for free on iWantTFC.

In the finale aired Monday, it was revealed that Luke agreed to double his sanctions in order to lift Dominic’s suspension and become the valedictorian of their batch.

Dominic's father (Romnick Sarmiento) also comforts his son and advises him to follow his heart.

“Alam kong mahal mo si Luke. Pinipigilan mo ang sarili mong magmahal sa kanya dahil ayaw mo kaming masaktan ng Mommy mo,” he tells Dominic.

“Pero sa totoo lang, mas masakit sa ’ming makita na patuloy kang nagkakaganyan eh … Ang mali namin, hindi namin napadama na okay lang ‘yung choice mo, na okay kami.”

During his speech, Dominic dedicates his award to Luke and they kiss, with the crowd clapping including the head of the school, Father Giboy.