MANILA -- Actor John Arcilla finally received the Volpi Cup for best actor from the prestigious Venice International Film Festival.

Arcilla was named best actor for his performance in the movie "On The Job: The Missing 8."

On Tuesday, Arcilla turned to social media to share a photo of his golden Coppa Volpi as he thanked Erik Matti, the director and producer of the "On The Job: The Missing 8," who accepted the award last September 11 on his behalf.

"Sa atin pong lahat ang tagumpay. Sa ating lahat ang karangalan. Mabuhay!" Arcilla wrote in his Instagram page.

The Venice International Film Festival is the oldest film festival in the world and is counted among the three most prestigious, alongside Cannes and Berlin.

Arcilla is the first Southeast Asian talent to win best actor in Venice, in its 78-year history.

In his pre-recorded acceptance speech, Arcilla said he regrets not being able to physically attend the awards night.

"If there is something I really regret tonight, it is I won't be able to kiss my own Volpi Cup there in the middle of Venice and on that red carpet just like all other 77 actors who I admire who have kissed their own prestigious award one actor could ever have," he said.

"On The Job: The Missing 8" tackles another real-world predicament in today's media as journalists Sisoy Salas (Arcilla) and Arnel (Christopher de Leon) look at fake news and how easily it can be manufactured and disseminated to the public.



Eight individuals, all linked to a newspaper, disappeared one day, and a hired killer on the loose, inmate Roman (Dennis Trillo), holds vital evidence to this dark incident.

Arcilla stars as a radio host forced to re-think his support for the government after a series of assassinations.

The film is a sequel to the 2013 film "On the Job" by Matti, which was a huge success in the Philippines, telling the story of prisoners used by the government as hitmen.

Currently, Arcilla is one of the stars of the long-running ABS-CBN series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

